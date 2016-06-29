Summer NAMM 2016: Fender's whiskey barrel amp is a thing of beauty
Fender Custom Shop 80 Proof Blue Junior
SUMMER NAMM 2016: Fender's Custom Shop has launched its strictly limited edition 80 Proof Blues Junior Amp at Summer NAMM, and as you can see it's a typically characterful and downright desirable piece of work.
Each of the 100 amps available sits in a handbuilt cabinet made from reclaimed Kentucky bourbon barrels, complete with distillery stamps and markings. Fender even claims you'll be able to smell the whiskey once the amp is powered and warmed up.
As well as smelling and looking good, the solid oak cabinet creates a rich low end, according to Fender, tempered with midrange bite and clarity. A 12" 8-ohm Jensen® P12Q speaker is driven by a trio of 12AX7 preamp tubes matched to dual EL84 power tubes, while spring reverb and FAT boost switches can add a little more body when required.
The 80 Proof is finished with a hand-aged leather handle, brass knobs and control plate, while every cabinet is also seared with a Fender logo. Unsurprisingly all this attention to detail and craft is reflected in the price of US$1,999.
80 Proof Blues Junior specification
- Series: Limited Edition Amps
- Amplifier Type: Tube
- Color: Aged Natural
Electronics
- Controls: Reverb, Master, Middle, Bass, Treble, "Fat" Switch, Volume
- Inputs: One - 1/4"
- Channels: One
- Rectifier: Solid State
- Voltage: 120V
- Wattage: 15 Watts
Hardware
- Cabinet Material: Aged Whiskey Barrel Oak
- Handle: Vintage Leather Strap
- Effects: Reverb
- Control Knobs: Brass
Tubes
- Pre Amp Tubes: 3 x 12AX7
- Power Tubes: 2 x EL84
Accessories
- FootSwitch: 1-Button ("Fat" ON/Off), P/N: 0994054000 (Not Included)
Each cabinet is built of reclaimed Tennessee bourbon barrels.
The leather handle and control plate and knobs are hand-aged.
The Fender logo is seared onto each 80 Proof.
$1,999 to 100 lucky owners.