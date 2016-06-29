Summer NAMM 2016: Fender's whiskey barrel amp is a thing of beauty

Planks very much: the Fender Custom Shop 80 Proof Blue Junior in its natural habitat.

SUMMER NAMM 2016: Fender's Custom Shop has launched its strictly limited edition 80 Proof Blues Junior Amp at Summer NAMM, and as you can see it's a typically characterful and downright desirable piece of work.

Each of the 100 amps available sits in a handbuilt cabinet made from reclaimed Kentucky bourbon barrels, complete with distillery stamps and markings. Fender even claims you'll be able to smell the whiskey once the amp is powered and warmed up.

As well as smelling and looking good, the solid oak cabinet creates a rich low end, according to Fender, tempered with midrange bite and clarity. A 12" 8-ohm Jensen® P12Q speaker is driven by a trio of 12AX7 preamp tubes matched to dual EL84 power tubes, while spring reverb and FAT boost switches can add a little more body when required.

The 80 Proof is finished with a hand-aged leather handle, brass knobs and control plate, while every cabinet is also seared with a Fender logo. Unsurprisingly all this attention to detail and craft is reflected in the price of US$1,999.

80 Proof Blues Junior specification

Series: Limited Edition Amps

Amplifier Type: Tube

Tube Color: Aged Natural

Electronics

Controls: Reverb, Master, Middle, Bass, Treble, "Fat" Switch, Volume

Inputs: One - 1/4"

Channels: One

Rectifier: Solid State

Voltage: 120V

Wattage: 15 Watts

Hardware

Cabinet Material: Aged Whiskey Barrel Oak

Handle: Vintage Leather Strap

Effects: Reverb

Control Knobs: Brass

Tubes

Pre Amp Tubes: 3 x 12AX7

Power Tubes: 2 x EL84

Accessories