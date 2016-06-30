Summer NAMM 2016: Fender Custom Shop parades show-stopping relics and guitar mash-ups

SUMMER NAMM 2016: Fender's Custom Shop gets us every time, and this year's Summer NAMM showing saw The Big F's finest builders reveal a host of new, drool-worthy guitars.

This latest batch mix in some unconventional influences - note, in particular, the H/S Strat with EVH humbucker - but remain utterly delectable in a way that only Fender Custom Shop instruments are.

These land in June, but they're all limited edition and bound to be pricey, so get saving, quick…