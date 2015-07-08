SUMMER NAMM 2015: Boss reveals DD-500 Digital Delay and RV-6 Reverb guitar pedals

SUMMER NAMM 2015: Boss's 2015 effects revamp continues with the announcement of the DD-500 Digital Delay and RV-6 Reverb, which both feature all-new Boss algorithms.

The DD-500 delay pedal builds on the legacy of the DD-20, with what Boss claims is "the most powerful and versatile digital delay pedal ever made", boasting 12 delay modes, a graphic display and deep editing controls.

Read more: Supro 1313 Analog Delay

As well as the usual digital, analogue and tape echo modes, the DD-500 also packs pitch-shifted, filtered and dynamic delays, plus emulations of the Roland SDE-2000 and SDE-3000 rack units and the Boss DD-2 compact digital delay.

Controls include a semi-parametric four-band EQ, modulation and ducking, while the graphic display allows easy adjustment of parameters.

In addition, the DD-500 also packs a 60-second stereo Phrase Loop function (120 seconds in mono), plus USB connectivity for backing up patches, and MIDI control for use with DAWs.

Also announced is the RV-6 reverb pedal , which boasts eight reverb types, including standards room, hall, plate and spring, plus modulate, dynamic, shimmer and reverb+delay, all delivered via the latest Boss DSP.

According to Boss, while adjusting the pedal's external tone and time controls, "many parameters are simultaneously balanced inside to create the ideal voicing for every setting".

Elsewhere, the pedal features stereo operation, 100% wet sounds via plugging into the B input only, while the effect level can be controlled via an optional expression pedal.

The Boss DD-500 Digital Delay and RV-6 Reverb will be available later this year for £285 and £119 respectively. For more info, head over to Boss UK.