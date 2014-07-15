SUMMER NAMM 2014: Roland introduces new BOSS Waza Craft pedals

SUMMER NAMM 2014: The Boss Blues Driver, SD-1 and DM-2 analogue delay are classic stompboxes that appear on the pedalboards of pros and amateurs alike the world over. Ahead of Summer NAMM 2014, Roland has announced special edition reinventions of all three, complete with 'Waza Craft'.

We'll let you know how they stack up next to the originals in the coming weeks. In the meantime, read on to check out the official skinny...

PRESS RELEASE: The engineers at BOSS have always focused on creating the finest guitar tones using the most suitable technology available - from old-school analogue circuits to high-tech DSP. Even today, BOSS products use both DSP and analogue components, because our philosophy is simply to use the best method to get the job done.

Continuing in this spirit, BOSS is proud to announce the special-edition Waza Craft series: three classic Boss pedals built around discrete analogue circuitry. In Japan, “Waza” is the term for art and technique, and these pedals represent the pinnacle of BOSS design and craftsmanship, delivering exceptional tone and touch response through carefully-selected discrete analogue components, refined circuitry, and meticulous attention to detail.

BD-2W Blues Driver

Passionately designed by the master engineers at BOSS in Japan, the Waza Craft BD-2W delivers a premium stomp experience that fans of customised pedal tone will love.

Crafted with an ear for highly refined sound, the BD-2W takes the classic Blues Driver grit to a new level with all-discrete analogue circuitry. Standard mode captures the classic BD-2 tone while Custom mode delivers new body and sustain.

· Special edition Waza Craft pedal delivers the ultimate BOSS tone experience

· Premium sound based on the classic BD-2 Blues Driver

· Newly revised, all-analogue discrete amplifier circuit

· Standard and Custom sound modes

· Highly responsive to picking dynamics and volume changes

· BOSS five-year warranty