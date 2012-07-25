Summer NAMM 2012 video: new T-Rex pedals demoed

We've for the Mean Machine, Junior Room-Mate, the Tapster and the Spin Doctor 2, all good to go.

Danish stompbox manufacturers T-Rex were showing off some cool new products at the recent NAMM show in Nashville, and so we caught up with John Kelley from Musicquip (North American distributors for T-Rex) to get an up close and personal look at things.

In the above video, Kelley cranks it up and runs us through the two-channel, double distortion Mean Machine; the Junior Room-Mate, a more afforable version of its big brother, the Room-Mate; the Tapster tremolo pedal, a neat update on the popular Tremster; and finally, the Spin Doctor 2, a programmable preamp pedal with motorized faders.