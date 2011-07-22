Summer NAMM 2011: Vox MINI3 now available with classic Vox aesthetic

SUMMER NAMM PRESS RELEASE: The popular MINI3 is now available in Classic Vox garb: black vinyl wrap and brown diamond fretcloth.

Plug your guitar into the Vox Mini3 and choose from 11 expertly-voiced amp models, from boutique clean to a forceful US high-gain. Now add in some effects. The Mini3 offers your choice of four popular effects, as well as four classic delay/reverbs, plus a built-in tuner.

Gain, Tone and Master knobs provide custom control. The Mic input features its own trim knob and delay/reverb send control. Use the aux input to practice playing, or jam to your favourite tunes. The headphone out lets you practice quietly. Use battery power (6 x AA) or the included AC adapter for go-anywhere versatility.

Pricing and availability TBC.

