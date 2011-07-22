Summer NAMM 2011: Epiphone launches the ES-339

PRESS RELEASE: The Epiphone ES-339 is Here! Epiphone introduces the much anticipated ES-339 - a NEW instrument with its roots planted firmly in the classic era that helped define the Epiphone and Gibson Kalamazoo factory as a leader in cutting edge instruments. Today, this new semi-hollowbody from Epiphone turns back the clock while simultaneously rocketing the player-favorite into the future.

The Birth of a Legend: Introduced in the late '50s, the ES series became an instant classic by bringing the feel of an archtop to players who had wholly embraced solid body classics like the Les Paul. The first in the ES series, the ES-335 became an instant success but for many players, it's body was slightly too big.The new ES-339 is the perfect remedy, featuring body dimensions that are smaller while still retaining the bell-like tones of all ES series guitars as well as the classic shape.

Classic Construction: The Epiphone ES-339 features a reduced size laminated maple body with a solid center block. The SlimTaper 'D' profile 24.75-inch mahogany neck has 22 jumbo frets with a 1-11/16-inch nut and is hand-set and glued with a mortise and tenon neck joint with Titebond glue.

The 12-inch radius neck also features a rosewood fingerboard with mother-of-pearl inlays, much like the original. Single ply cream binding on the fingerboard and body completes the classic look and looks superb on all the ES-339's finishes which include cherry, ebony, natural and vintage sunburst.

Epiphone Barrier Breaking Electronics: The new Epiphone ES-339 pickups are set up to provide a huge variety of sound choices for the modern guitarist. For those who are used to carrying two guitars to gigs, the ES-339 will solve that problem once and for all. Now, you can play any gig and any style with just one guitar - the Epiphone ES-339.

The ES 339's fabulous ProBucker humbucker pickups can make an infinite variety of tones thanks to the three-way pickup selector which features a push/pull coil tap. The neck pickup volume pot and the bridge pickup volume pot each feature an easy-touch push/pull coil tap, making it easy to switch back and forth between single coil or classic humbucker sounds.The all-metal heavy duty Epiphone 1/4-inch output jack gives you a lifetime of worry-free use.

Epiphone Hardware You Can Trust: The classic Epiphone hardware you've come to know and trust makes the ES-339 a must-have guitar. Featuring Epiphone's LockTone Tune-o-matic bridge and LockTone Stopbar tailpiece, the ES-339 sports all nickel hardware along with Wilkinson 14:1 ratio vintage machine heads with tombstone buttons.

Epiphone Guarantee: Like every Epiphone, the ES 339 features our Limited Lifetime warranty backed by world famous 24/7/365 day Gibson Customer Service. If you want a versatile, professional instrument designed for live performance or studio and capable of crunch, rock, jazz, country, and stinging blues, come back home to the Epiphone ES-339!

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Epiphone

