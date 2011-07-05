Summer NAMM 2011: 3rd Power announces AB Channel Selector pedal

PRESS RELEASE: 3rd Power Amplification, makers of innovative guitar amplification tools, is proud to announce its first foot pedal switching device, the AB Channel Selector. Made in the USA, this rugged handwired pedal gives guitarists a quick and easy way to instantly switch between two discreet output paths from one input source.

Bright red and blue LEDs display the selected status of the audio signal flow. Primarily designed as a means of channel switching its Dream Series amplifiers, the unit functions equally well when deployed as a switching device to select between two different effects setups, amplifiers or switch between an amp and tuner.

The AB Channel Selector's handwired point-to-point circuitry delivers a direct signal flow to the selected output. Meanwhile, the unused signal path is shorted to ground to eliminate excess noise from the connected yet inactive device.

Bright red and blue LEDs are utilized to display the status of the active signal path. A red LED lights to show that output 'A' is currently selected and active. Alternatively, a blue LED lights to show that output 'B' is currently selected and active.

The LEDs are powered by an onboard 9V battery and alternatively via an external power source when connected to a standard 9V DC power supply. Audio connections to the AB Channel Selector are made via standard quarter-inch phono jacks. The unit bears the unique styling of 3rd Power's Dream Series amplifiers.

"Artists have expressed the desire to deploy our Dream Series amplifiers with channel switching functionality," notes 3rd Power founder and designer Jamie Scott. "We developed the AB Channel Selector specifically to unlock this functionality while staying true to the handwired direct signal path of these amps without the use of any IC chips, relays or other electronic switches."

3rd Power has priced the AB Channel Selector at $129 (retail). The AB Channel Selector will make its public debut at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville, 21-23 July 2011. 3rd Power Amplification is located in booth #1525. Dealer inquiries and tone fanatics are encouraged to stop by for a listen.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit www.3rdpower.com

