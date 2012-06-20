Suhr unveils 80s Shred model - mad paintjobs!
Introduction
High-end guitar manufacturer Suhr has unveiled a new custom model, the 80s Shred, inspired by the brightly coloured, speed-obsessed axes of its namesake decade. An extremely limited run, the company is making just 100 - 50 of each of the two designs.
Body
The 80s Shred is based on Suhr's Modern body-shape, with the addition of a Gotoh Floyd Rose lock tremolo bridge and two high-output Doug Aldrich humbuckers (the Whitesnake guitarist's Suhr-made signature pickups).
Fretboard options
The standard fretboard on the 80s Shred is made from ebony, mounted on a maple neck. A scalloped option will also be available for truly unrepentant shred-heads.
Headstock
There's also the small matter of a reverse headstock - Suhr says it's part of the guitar's "aggressive styling". And also that "black eyeliner and big hair" are recommended.
Paint jobs
It’s not just the tech specs that have gone spandex though, the two paintjob options (Tiger and Neon Drip) are unashamedly mousse-friendly.
Matching Riot pedals
Each guitar also comes with a Suhr Riot distortion pedal, painted and antiqued to match its partner guitar - just in case those high-output humbuckers aren't providing enough squeal.