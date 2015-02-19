Striking Matches talk working with T Bone Burnett on their debut album

It's only February, but already one of the year's best releases has arrived in the form of Nothing But The Silence, the full-length debut by Striking Matches, the Nashville-based duo composed of Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis who, despite their youth, manage to get just about everything right.

From their high-energy, bravura guitar picking to their seamlessly blended vocals to their crop of irresistible songs that survey the mysteries of feelings and human relationships, Zimmermann and Davis are a complete package, artfully mixing country, blues and rock into a winning stylistic whole. Zimmermann and Davis sat down with MusicRadar recently to talk about how they went from a chance meeting in college to seeing their songs featured in the hit show Nashville to working with esteemed producer T Bone Burnett on their first LP.

OK, so how does a brand-new duo get T Bone Burnett to produce them?

Justin Davis: [Laughs] “Well, there's a little story to it. T Bone has always been great friends with our manager at the time, John Grady. Grady had been sending T Bone our songs, sort of bouncing them off him opinion-wise. There was nothing too serious about it, but we always thought it was cool, especially when T Bone would e-mail back – ‘Hey, that’s a great song. That new one is really cool.’ This went on for years.

“I think our connection to the Nashville show, with T Bone producing the music for the first season, sort of furthered our relationship. He produced a couple of our songs for the show when they got picked up. After he left, and after we’d gotten our record deal, he knew enough about us and our music, and so he became the first in line. When he said, ‘Guys, I would love to make a record with you,’ we were like, ‘Of course!’ [Laughs] We didn't have to think twice about that one.”

I would imagine that plenty of people wanted their songs in the show Nashville – and you two managed to place eight of your tunes throughout various episodes. What's the story there?

Sarah Zimmermann: “That actually happened through our publisher – we write for Universal Publishing. The music supervisors were in Nashville a few months before the pilot even aired, and they were listening music for a week straight. One of the pluggers at Universal called up the supervisors when they were about to go to the airport.

“He offered to take them to lunch and drive them to the airport if they would just give us a listen. We played three songs for them live – one of them was When The Right One Comes Along, which got on the show. They loved it and thought it would be perfect. They even had a scene written around the song – pretty amazing. After that, they became real fans of our music. We would be just writing to write, but they kept asking for more songs.”

What surprised you most about working in the studio with T Bone?

Zimmermann: “The way he works in the studio is, he’ll take a song that you’re about to record and then he’ll play you something that’s really abstract and totally different. It kind of keeps you on your toes."

Davis: “At first, you’re like, ‘OK, where’s he going with this?’ But then you find out that there’s a reason why he wants you to hear that other thing. He can be very hands-off as a producer; he just sort of gingerly steps in at certain moments, and he does it so slightly that you don’t even feel like you’re being produced. He tends to observe and be a presence.”