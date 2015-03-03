Steve Vai's top 5 tips for guitarists

There's been a wealth of news from the land of Steve Vai recently: Last month, the guitar master announced that he'd signed a multi-album deal with Sony Music Entertainment and Legacy Recordings (with the exception of 2012's The Story Of Light, Vai has been associated with Sony since 1990). Vai's first release through Legacy will be Stillness In Motion – Vai Live in LA, recorded at the Club Nokia in Los Angeles in 2012.

Following Stillness In Motion, Vai will issue a 25th Anniversary package of his landmark Passion And Warfare album, after which he'll release a disc of brand-new studio material. And there's more: From August 2-6, Vai will host his second Vai Academy, with the theme of "All About The Guitar," at The Arrabelle At Vail Square in Vail, Colorado (visit vaiacademy.com for more details). Vai sat down with MusicRadar recently to talk about the upcoming releases and his plans for the new Vai Academy – and the celebrated six-string virtuoso even offered his top five tips for guitarists.

Signing with Legacy is kind of a homecoming for you – you've got a long history with Sony.

“Yeah, it’s one of these things that happened organically. It can be an ordeal to release your own music, no matter who you are or how you do it. I did enjoy it, though. When I was looking to put out the 25th Anniversary of Passion And Warfare, I had to approach Sony to see if they would give me the rights.

"They were willing to work with me, but they really wanted me to sign with Legacy. And the cool thing is, there's really a great group of people at Legacy – they’re music lovers, guitar lovers. They have my catalog and they really wanted me on the label. Long story short, they offered me a deal that was a shocker. It's a phenomenal, wonderful deal. Everybody’s happy about it.

“We’re putting out the DVD and live CD of Stillness In Motion, then we're doing the Passion And Warfare reissue, and then there's a new studio album. The studio record is down the way – before that we'll do the Passion And Warfare tour. It'll probably be 100 shows, 50 in America and 50 in Europe, during which we'll play the entire record. The Passion And Warfare package will include the remastered original album along with a disc of material that was written and recorded between Flex-Able and Passion And Warfare. It’s like a missing link record, and there will also be a DVD that includes a lot of footage from that period. It’s a big project.”

Stillness In Motion will be available in 2CD and 2DVD sets. The DVD package also includes a bonus disc, The Space Between The Notes.

“That's right. You know, I've got to tell you, the main concert, the Nokia show, was beautifully shot. They had a fantastic camera array and such a great crew. I didn't feel as if it was exploited fully for a TV show that was broadcasts, so that's why I asked for the tapes to do this release with.

"The DVD of the show was relatively easy to put together, but I wanted something more, and that's the bonus disc, The Space Between The Notes. It's a tour diary that I put together, and it's really one of the best things I’ve ever done. For the Story Of Light tour, we circled the globe twice, and this footage takes you along for the entire our. We went everywhere – we did America twice, Europe, Eastern Europe twice, Japan twice; we did Indonesia, Australia, Tel Aviv… and Russia three times. We were even in Kiev during the war.

"So this is a chronological tour diary of every day on the tour. It was a massive undertaking to include something from every day we were out there. It took me five months of 15-hour days to edit. Even with all the chopping I did, it’s still three hours and 40 minutes. But I love it, and I think my fans will really enjoy it. You get to see what it’s like to tour all of these places with a group of people who are having a terrific time being together.”

Let's talk about the next Vai Academy. Last you, you focused on songwriting. This time, the theme is "All About The Guitar."

“The element of guitar classes with great clinicians and artists will always be there. The jamming is an important aspect – it’s always my goal to play with every camper. There will be a lot of playing, but I wanted to devote half of the day to a theme. Last year, like you said, it was building a song, and this time it’s the electric guitar itself. It’s something that’s so important to us, but a lot of us know so little about it.

“One thing I'm doing before the camp is, I’m going down to Ibanez and I'm going to design a guitar. One of their head luthiers will build the instrument and will videotape it, so you’ll actually get to see a guitar being made from top to bottom.

“Then we’ve got classes. I’ve got historical leaders in their field coming in to talk. Larry DiMarzio will do classes on pickups – everything about them, all the details. Next, there's strings – how do they work? What kinds should you use? I’ve got Sterling Ball coming in to talk about guitar strings in full. There's so many different aspects to guitar strings, things nobody even thinks about, so Sterling will walk us through that. And then there's the body of a guitar, the woods, how different wood affects your tone – we go through it all. I’ve got one of Paul Reed Smith’s top luthiers coming in to explain all you need to know about these aspects. These are really important elements of the guitar that people should familiarize themselves with.

“Plus there’s a class about the neck of the guitar – what it is, how it works, what a truss rod is, the nut, fretboards, how to properly string your instrument. We’re really going to get in depth. I think guitar lovers will get so much useful information out of this. You know, I can only imagine how cool it would have been to have something like this when I was 14 or 15 years old. It would’ve blown my mind. I’m happy that I have the ability to share this information with people. It feels like I’m paying honor to my purpose, and that’s really fulfilling.”

And you've got some pretty great guest instructors – Eric Johnson and Sonny Landreth.

“I mean, how cool is it to have these guys? First of, they’re tremendous players and have done so much for the community. But they’re also great teachers and speakers – they can really inspire people. You get to hear them play, you can ask them questions – there’s so much information to glean from them. That’s what people want. They want to be inspired by players who are so dedicated to their art, and these guys are.

“And on top of it all, we’re going to be in Vail, Colorado. How amazing is that? I mean, God lives there – that’s how gorgeous it is!” [Laughs]

Stillness In Motion – Vai Live In LA (to be released on April 7) can be pre-ordered at Amazon. For more information on the Vai Academy, which takes place Aug 2-6, visit vaiacademy.com. On the following pages, Steve Vai runs down his top five tips for guitarists.