Steve Hackett talks Wolflight, phrasing and the nylon knack

Did the Fernandes electric with the Sustainer pickup play a prominent part on Wolflight?

"Yes. On the album, it's a mixture of the Burny model Fernandes with the Sustainer pickup, which has the addition of a Floyd Rose tremolo, and my old 1957 Les Paul. They're both beautiful things and they're both great guitars.

"We can always find a happy compromise. Electric guitars are all about compromise, I think."

"I have never actually found an electric guitar that did it all - funny that, isn't it? There are just certain tones that I can get with the Les Paul and there are certain tones that I can only get with the other one.

"On record, I have been known to switch between them seamlessly in the middle of a single solo. Perhaps I'm after a thick cut from the Les Paul or maybe something that's very driven by upper harmonics.

"I wouldn't say either had the superior tone. They've both got different properties and they're both magic. If the Fernandes has a drawback, I would say that it doesn't have as much roll off at the top as I would ideally like because the Sustainer pickup interferes with that.

"If I want to get a very mellow tone, then I've got to use a wah with it or I have to set it in a certain way so it's not too bright. We can always find a happy compromise. Electric guitars are all about compromise, I think."

What approach to amplification did you take during the recording sessions?

"Well, live I use two 50-watt Marshalls, but in recent years, I've been going straight into the computer and I've been surprised at the amount of weight and cut that I can get doing that.

"I'd like to get a combo again though, because you always find that you're going back to basics"

"You know, I can still get it sounding like a beast spitting fire in the corner of the room! I've used various modelling devices, but one of the most recent ones was an Orange virtual amp, which sounded wonderful.

"I've actually just been doing a guitar workshop thing in Paris and they provided a Marshall combo, which I believe was 50 watts with a single 4x12 cabinet in it and it was one of those amps you plug into and just go, ‘Wow, great sound!' I've been meaning to get one and that may well colour how I record in the future.

"But one of the nice things about going straight into the computer is there's no tyranny of volume. The sound is not volume dependent, whereas for centuries guitarists have been dependent on cranking up loud.

"I'd like to get a combo again though, because you always find that you're going back to basics, and you know, how basic is using just a Marshall combo? It's almost back to John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, isn't it?"