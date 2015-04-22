Steve Earle's 8 tips for guitarists

Steve Earle has consistently served up Southern music as real as grits and greasy greens. Now, 15 albums down the line, new LP Terraplane finds him stalking his own dusty blues backroads.

Steve Earle's breakthrough 1986 album, Guitar Town, was a Nashville epic reeking of rhinestone suits and cowboy boots, with more than a hint of Born In The USA.

Marked down as some kind of revved up ‘country Springsteen', two years later Copperhead Road appeared. Loud and edgy, with The Pogues onboard and a song about a dope growing Vietnam Vet, it conclusively ended any suggestion that he was just another product from the Nashville assembly line.

Earle's career has seen him explore everything from bluegrass and honky tonk country rock, to an album of material by his mentor Townes Van Zandt, with a chameleon-like ability to change direction. And along the way he's found time to act in the acclaimed HBO series Treme, written books and plays, battled alcoholism, and been married seven times.

His latest album, Terraplane, was written over five weeks spent backpacking around Europe, and finds him rediscovering his Texas blues roots, with a little Chicago thrown in for good measure.