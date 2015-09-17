Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind): the 10 records that changed my life

“I want to throw out a disclaimer here,” says Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins. “We could do this interview again and I could give you another completely different list of my 10 favourite records of all time.”

I think of it like chapters with roman numerals

As it is the San Franciscan songwriter behind 90s rock mega hits like Semi-Charmed Life and Jumper still pretty much refuses to stick with 10.

“I think of it like chapters with roman numerals [within them],” he explains. “There’s all these things that lead on, so there’s this early funk and RnB, then this thing with open lyric sensibilities, then this glorious British roots rock period with Led Zeppelin and Bowie and Queen, and then this destructive element in The Clash and Joy Division, then this period of duelling hip hop and this rock that’s reinvigorated.”

Here, then, are the 10+ records that changed Stephan Jenkins’ life…

