Source Audio releases Soundblox 2 Stingray multi-filter pedal

Source Audio has expanded its range of Soundblox 2 effects with the Stingray multi-filter. This promises to forge "a distinct new path in filter modulation," putting 12 flavours of filter and four modes of modulation into a pedal.

Variations on low-pass, high-pass, phaser, single peak and multi-peak filters are all here, and can be modulated with an envelope follower, LFO, expression pedal or Source Audio's Hot Hand. The LFO has four waveforms, and the LFO modulation can be synced using tap tempo.

More tonal control comes courtesy of the Soundblox 2's Drive function, which can be used to generate everything from subtle overdrive to full-on fuzz.

Features and specs are below, and you can find out more on the Source Audio website. It looks like the Stingray costs around $169 on the street.

Soundblox 2 Stingray multi-filter features and specs