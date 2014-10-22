Source Audio releases Soundblox 2 Stingray multi-filter pedal

Source Audio has expanded its range of Soundblox 2 effects with the Stingray multi-filter. This promises to forge "a distinct new path in filter modulation," putting 12 flavours of filter and four modes of modulation into a pedal.
Variations on low-pass, high-pass, phaser, single peak and multi-peak filters are all here, and can be modulated with an envelope follower, LFO, expression pedal or Source Audio's Hot Hand. The LFO has four waveforms, and the LFO modulation can be synced using tap tempo.
More tonal control comes courtesy of the Soundblox 2's Drive function, which can be used to generate everything from subtle overdrive to full-on fuzz.
Features and specs are below, and you can find out more on the Source Audio website. It looks like the Stingray costs around $169 on the street.
Soundblox 2 Stingray multi-filter features and specs
- Diverse Sound Palette - Features 12 different Low Pass, High Pass, Band Pass, Single Peak, Multi-Peak, and Notch filters.
- Onboard overdrive/fuzz that blends perfectly with any of the Stingray's filter effects. Drive tones range from warm and natural overdrive to extreme fuzz.
- Control filter modulation with envelope follower, Tap Tempo LFO (sine, square, random sample-and-hold, or saw tooth), Hot Hand, or the Source Audio Dual Expression Pedal.
- MIDI Capable - Use the Soundblox HUB for MIDI access to control parameters and save up to 128 user presets.
- Deep Control Set - Access to control parameters typically found in only professional rack-mount effects, or computer software. Adjustable parameters include Modulation Depth, Filter Frequency, Resonance, Wet/Dry Mix, Overdrive, Overdrive EQ, Output Level and more.
- State-of-the-Art DSP - Our proprietary 56-bit Digital Signal Processor, the SA601, and crystal clear 24-bit converters.
- Two programmable user presets easily accessible via two dedicated footswitches.
- Multi-Function Jacks - Use the Source Audio Hot Hand motion sensors, or Dual Expression Pedal, for on-the-fly control over modulation or any knob parameter.
- Universal Bypass - Select either analog buffered or relay based True Bypass.
- Compact, rugged, cast aluminium housing. Dimensions: L: 4.5 in./11.4cm x W: 4.5 in./11.4cm x H: 2.25 in./5.7cm (including knobs) 9V DC power supply included.