Sonny Landreth on covers, Clapton and commando rigs

As he returns to his roots with new solo album, Bound By The Blues, the Louisiana slide man shares his wisdom on oddball techniques, the magic of mistakes and the joys of jamming with Clapton.

It’s just an ordinary glass cylinder. No more, no less. But when Sonny Landreth inserts his little finger and applies it to the neck of a Fender Strat, magic happens.

In any discussion of the slide guitar’s greatest exponents, Landreth’s name must surely be near the top, his inimitable ‘slydeco’ style powering everything from his sideman role with Clifton Chenier in the late 70s, to the solo career that began with 1981’s Blues Attack.

Even now, the sleeve of rootsy new album, Bound By The Blues - a close-up of the Louisiana bandleader’s near-mythical fingers - confirms that Landreth is happy for his fretwork to take the limelight.

“I don’t even think about celebrity,” drawls the 64 year old, in the first of many pearls of wisdom. “If you’re serious about music, that always comes first.”