Slash on working with Ozzy, Lemmy, Myles and more

“I first became aware of Myles before Scott [Weiland] came into Velvet Revolver. Matt Sorum brought his name up. I had no idea who he was, I think he was in Mayfield Four back then. I called him and told him what we were doing and we sent him the music and never heard from him again.

“Fast forward to after Scott and his name came up and I still don’t know who he is! Matt talked to him and he said he was in Alter Bridge and he’d hate to leave those guys in the lurch. I thought that was really respectable.

“Then my album is basically finished and I have two songs left. Right around that time I heard Zeppelin had flown Myles to England to possibly sing for them and I thought, ‘This guy has got to be f***ing good!’. I called him up and sent him the music; a week later he sent me back ‘Starlight’.

“We then met and I really liked him right off the bat. There was a chemistry creatively and on a personal level. He then did Back From Cali and I thought he could sing anything. I was just about to go looking for singers to tour the album and asked him and he jut happened to be on a break from Alter Bridge and signed on.”