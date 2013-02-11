Slash answers your questions

You’ve played some great guitars, but are there any that you would still like to acquire?

John Scott, Hull

“I love guitars, but I think I’ve really grown out of my obsessive [phase] of having to have every guitar that I see that’s either a vintage or was owned by so-and-so. I went through a very expensive period like that in the 90s and there were some great guitars, but all in all they don’t get used that much. As time goes by, I’ve found that one good Les Paul can serve all of the purposes I could possibly need, so at this point, it’s really less is more. I still have like 100 guitars, mostly because I can’t bear to part with any of them!”

What’s the most famous guitar that you’ve owned?

Neil Hunter, via email

“The most notable guitar that I had was Joe Perry’s ’59 Les Paul in Tobacco Sunburst that I picked up in 1989. When I was a kid looking at posters I thought it was one of the coolest guitars that I’d ever seen. It came my way via a pawn shop. They contacted me asking if I might be interested in this guitar they had, and when they told me what it was, I didn’t believe them. They sent me photos and there were recognisable nicks, plus that colour – there were only two of those ever made. I bought it for $8,000, because they really didn’t recognise the value of it.

“It turned out Joe’s ex-wife had sold the guitar when he was out on the road for, like, pennies. Years later, I gave it back to Joe for his birthday, but that was the most notable, famous guitar I’ve ever owned.”