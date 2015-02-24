Six of the best 'amp in a box' pedals

The stack of pedals designed to sound like classic amps has grown ever higher. Here's our pick of pedals that deserve a Tolex finish...

#1: Catalinabread Wiio

Capturing the brutal delivery of a 70s Hiwatt in a pedal seems like a tall order, but this pedal’s huge sound will come as a surprise.

It sounds best through an amp that can deliver some guts, too, of course – just don’t go expecting any sort of compressed, easy ride. Imagine being punched in the face with notes and enjoying it: you like that, don’t you?