Serge Pizzorno: my top 5 tips for guitarists

As he prepares to run down his top five tips for guitarists, Serge Pizzorno, Kasabian's enterprising and engaging man of many hats (axe wielder, producer, chief songwriter, prime mover and shaker) feels compelled to make the following admission: "There's not a ton of guitar on our new album. A lot of what could be guitar parts are actually played on electronics. I just find that to be way more creative these days.”

Pizzorno cites the song bumblebee, the second single from the band's fourth consecutive number one UK album, 48:13, as something of a blueprint for the current Kasabian sound: "If we ever had a real vision to combine those elements, the guitar and the electronics, that song is it," he says. "You've got a heavy riff, well-recorded hip-hop drums and cool, chaotic synthesizers in the back. That’s our sound, really.

"I’ve always been into the idea of the whole," he elaborates. "I like thinking that whatever is coming out of the speakers could be played by a five-piece band, not just whatever the guitarist is doing. I’m not into hundreds of guitar parts. A simple, great part does the job."

The specter of Jimi Hendrix looms large over Pizzorno, who idolizes the late six-string legend to such a degree that it forces him, he says, to seek expression on an instrument besides the guitar. "Hendrix was so good and so ahead of his time, so where do you go with that?" he asks. "If you compare anything that you do with him, you’re sort of fucked. So I go the other way a bit. A synthesizer kind of has a mind of its own, and you can play games with it and be surprised by it. You can’t master a synth the way Jimi mastered the guitar."

But as soon as those words leave his mouth, Pizzorno does a virtual heel-spin and finds himself reasserting his dedication to the guitar. "I'm nowhere near done on it," he says. "In fact, the next album could be more guitar-driven than anything we've ever done before. I’d like to shift up and redefine the guitar. I know it sounds lofty, but I’m gonna try my damndest to figure out the next chapter for the instrument. What’s left? Surely there must be something more that old piece of wood can say.”

