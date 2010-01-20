See Marshall's new JMD:1 in action

Still bleary-eyed and jetlagged from the trip to the musical instrument industry Mecca in Anaheim, CA - that's NAMM for those of you who have been surfing MusicRadar blindfolded for the past week or so - we're barely halfway through our first machine coffee of the day but we're already packing some serious video goodness for your viewing pleasure.

Marshall's JMD:1, launched by Zakk Wylde at Winter NAMM 2010, was one of the highest profile new products at the show. The February issue of Guitarist magazine, on sale now, has the first in-depth review of the 50-watt 1x12 combo and 100-watt head anywhere.

The Guitarist CD also features an extensive audio demo, and this video clip, in which Marshall's Chris George puts the new JMD:1 combo through its paces.

Guitarist issue 325 is available now, also featuring The Ultimate Blues Guitar Lesson. Check it out.