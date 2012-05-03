See inside the Classic Rock Presents: Slash Apocalyptic Love Fan Pack

Slash's new album Apocalyptic Love will be released in the UK on 21 May in an exclusive Classic Rock Fan Pack, but you can take a look inside the magazine right now.

The Fan Pack provides a unique collectable package, containing the studio album with bonus tracks, alongside a specially created magazine with exclusive behind-the-scenes content put together by Classic Rock.

Although it's still a few weeks away, you can get a taste of the special issue on the video above or by heading to slashfanpack.classicrockmagazine.com for a seven-page online preview of the magazine.

The Fan Pack format will also come with free gifts, including a pin badge and artwork poster and will be available for purchase from more than 2,000 retail outlets and newsstands nationally, as well as traditional high street and online music retailers.

The Classic Rock Presents: Slash Apocalyptic Love Fan Pack is available for pre-order now at www.bit.ly/slash-fanpack