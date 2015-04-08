Scott Lucas talks riffs, rip-offs and recording Local H's Hey, Killer

Recently, Local H frontman Scott Lucas has been celebrating the band's 25th anniversary with a series of blogs chronicling each album the celebrated power duo has recorded, as well as notable career ups and downs. "It's been pretty interesting looking back," Lucas observes. "To be honest, I never thought about the band lasting that long. It’d be kind of strange if you did. But I do know that I never thought, ‘Wow, what am I gonna do after I stop playing music?’ Music wasn’t ever a phase for me; it wasn’t like experimenting with lesbianism in college. It was always something I was going to do forever.”

Lucas is highlighting the quarter-century celebrations with the release of the band's eighth studio album, Hey, Killer (due out April 14). Produced by longtime H confidante Andy Gerber and recorded at Gerber's Million Yen Studios as well as Steve Albini's Electrical Audio Studios in Chicago, Hey, Killer is the full-length debut of new drummer Ryan Harding (who replaced Brian St. Clair in 2013), and it's also the first album Lucas has recorded since a harrowing mugging in Moscow in 2013 that resulted in potentially career-ending throat damage.

Lucas sat down with MusicRadar recently to talk about the recording of the new disc, his voice recovery and how a cherished movie palace in his hometown of Zion, Illinois, inspired a song.

This is your first album with Ryan. How did "the new guy" do in the studio?

“He was great. No bumps in the road at all. We had recorded a couple of things before with some bands he had been in. I produced a double record for this one band of his and played bass in the studio, and I’d seen him play live for the last 10 years or so. There was really nobody else I was thinking about for the job. The plan was to tour together and get the chemistry figured out. We did a couple of EPs last year, too. I think we had our whole thing down before doing a full record.”

This is your first album since your mugging. You sound great – full and strong. Do you feel as though you’re 100 percent again?

“I don’t know if I’m 100 percent, but at this point, for me, I don’t know of 100 percent is necessary. When we play old songs, I’m sometimes like, ‘Ooh, that sure is high.’ I just don’t know that I’m interested in singing that high anymore. I listen to those old records and it sounds as if I’m 12.

“Most singers change a little bit as they get older. Listen to Robert Plant on Zeppelin’s first record and compare it to his singing on In Through the Out Door, or even his first couple of solo records. His singing on In The Evening – that’s the sound of a fucking man singing. It’s about as macho as you can get, which is awesome. It’s aged like fine whiskey. If I had to pick one, which I don’t, but if I had to, I’d definitely pick the In The Evening vocal versus anything on the first album.”

Making the new album, how much live off-the-floor recording did you do?

“We set up in Steve Albini’s studio, Electrical. We had Ryan in this huge silo room, and I had my own room encased in glass so we could see each other. I set up my entire rig, just as if I were playing a show. We played all the songs live together, and then we took it to Million Yen, Andy Gerber’s studio. We’d listen to guitar sounds – ‘Is that good? Should we keep it?’ If we didn’t like the sound, we’d strip it and replace it with something more interesting or something that fit the song better. But we definitely started with the live-sound bones.”