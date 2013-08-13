Rotosound celebrates anniversary with design comp

Rotosound is celebrating half a century of Swing Bass strings with a design competition that features a prize worth £2500.

To enter the competition, fans must design a T-shirt commemorating 50 years of Swing Bass strings, and submit their design to Rotosound before September 15 2013. The winner will bag a Fender American Vintage '63 Precision bass in three-colour sunburst, a mightily pricey retro bass that is sure to motivate plenty of budding designers.

The company's RS66LD strings, which have been used by everyone from John Entwistle to Duff McKagan, Noel Redding and Krist Novoselic, are a Rotosound icon, so it's no surprise that the company is making a big fuss of their production anniversary.

Full details, including competition rules, entry details and artwork specifications, can be found on the official Rotosound website.