Ron Pope: the 10 records that changed my life

For nearly a decade, New York City-based singer-songwriter and guitar-slinger Ron Pope has been busy building up a huge following across the globe.

Pope has notched five solo studio albums since 2007 and is arguably one of the most successful truly independent self-releasing artists on the scene today.

Two million single sales, 100 million YouTube views and 126 million Spotify streams are just a few of the statistics that underline that incredible success and should serve to inspire self-seeking musicians the world over. Forget trying to find a record deal and a publisher! Do it yourself, put in the hard work and reap the rewards!

I’ve never been this proud of anything I’ve ever done.

Before Pope zips us through the ten albums that most made a mark on his life and musical career, he gives us a bit of background and insight into the superb debut platter by Ron Pope & The Nighthawks, which hits the shops on 8th January.

“I believe that this is the best collection of songs that I’ve ever put together in my life,” Ron enthuses. “I wouldn’t take any song off this album to replace it with something I wrote before.

"Every one of these is really so indicative of something that we wanted to do or say with this band. I’ve never been this proud of anything I’ve ever done.”

Suitably inspired by the ensemble approach of one of his favourite all-time groups The Band, Pope decided he wanted to recruit a multi-talented troupe of musicians that could help take his music to a different level. Paul Hammer, Alex Foote, Andrew Pertes, Alex Brumel, Alan Markley and Michael Riddleberger have certainly helped satisfy that vision.

“When we set out to make this Ron Pope & The Nighthawks thing happen, I was like, ‘I want to be in the best band I’ve ever been in!’,” explains Pope.

“And now I’m in the best band I’ve ever seen! It’s insane! Every guy in this band has the experience of what it’s like to be onstage and be the one that’s like the obvious stand-out best one.

"Onstage, I look to my left and the guy next to me is a monster, then I look to my right and that guy is a monster. I look behind me and there’s a guy putting down an instrument that he plays better than me, and then picking up another instrument that he plays better than me!

"It’s astonishing and they’re all up for any challenge… and it’s a fun challenge for me as a guitar player because there are four guys in this band who are very good guitar players. It’s been a really profound experience for me as an artist.

"It’s like I joined an all-star team, only they play like they’ve been team-mates their whole lives. They’re all great singers and they’re all great ensemble players. Each guy is just as happy to rip a solo behind his head as he is to quietly strum an acoustic guitar and sing a harmony.

"They’re all just trying to support us being more than a sum of our parts and a greater whole.”

Collaborative

The approach to writing and arranging ended up being very much a collaborative Nighthawks approach, which was a suitably refreshing experience for Ron.

“Over the time that we’ve been working on this album, it went from my initial idea which was like, ‘Oh, I’ll write some songs and I’ll record them with you guys and it will be really fun’, to me sitting with Alan and sitting with Alex and sitting with Paul and sitting with all of them and just writing together,” he says.

“For me, it’s been uplifting and really special. I feel lucky to have found these guys and, for me, I’ve never spent this much time on a record.

"We started in this house [in Lake Blue Ridge, Georgia] for two weeks, then we were recording every show on the road, then we were recording in places we stopped as we travelled and - when we came back to New York - we went into the studio [The Magic Shop]. We were constantly writing and thinking and creating and really kept allowing it to evolve.”

UK & IRELAND 2016 TOUR DATES

JAN 15 London, KOKO

JAN 16 Manchester, Manchester Academy 3

JAN 17 Glasgow, O2 ABC Glasgow

JAN 18 Belfast, Empire Music Hall

JAN 19 Dublin, Whelan’s

Ron Pope & The Nighthawks by Ron Rope & The Nighthawks is released on January 8th 2016 on Brooklyn Basement Records.