Rig tour: watch Black Stone Cherry reveal their guitar setups

Black Stone Cherry have had one hell of a year. New album Kentucky hit the UK album charts at #5 and the band headlined Ramblin' Man Fair to boot. Although a supreme knack for hard-rock riffing is responsible for much of that success, their killer tone certainly helps - and that's exactly what the band discuss in these new videos.

Above and below, you'll find clips of guitarists Chris Robertson and Ben Wells divulging all about their rigs, from guitars, amps and pedals, right down to strings, picks and cables.

You can see said gear in action on the band's November/December UK tour, which sees BSC head to a host of more intimate venues - the tour's called Experience Kentucky: An Evening With Black Stone Cherry, and dates are as follows:

Sat 19th Nov - CARDIFF St David's Hall

Mon 21st Nov - PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

Tue 22nd Nov - WOLVERHAMPTON Civic Hall

Thu 24th Nov - MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Fri 25th Nov - GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall

Sun 27th Nov - NEWCASTLE City Hall

Mon 28th Nov - SHEFFIELD City Hall

Wed 30th Nov - BRIGHTON Dome

Thu 1st Dec - NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

Fri 2nd Dec - BRISTOL Colston Hall

Sun 4th Dec - TRECCO Planet Rockstock

Mon 5th Dec - LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tue 6th Dec - LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Thu 8th Dec - NORWICH UEA

Tickets are available now from Live Nation.