Rig tour: The Sore Losers

Belgian hard-rockers The Sore Losers fuse the energy of early punk with the swagger of '70s juggernauts, not only in their sound and delivery, but also their supreme guitar tone - and fortunately for us, Cedric Maes has given us an exclusive look at his carefully assembled rig.

In the video above, Cedric tells all about his stunning collection of Gibsons, a much sought-after Epiphone, his fuzz-heavy pedalboard and dirty solid-state amp secret, before showing you the rig in action. Killer blues riffing tones ahoy.

The Sore Losers' new album, Skydogs, is out now via Ultra Elektric Records.