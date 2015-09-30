Red Witch launches Zeus Bass Fuzz and Suboctave pedal

Building on the success of Red Witch's Factotum comes the Zeus Bass Fuzz and Suboctave, an all-analogue silicon fuzz with lower octave.

The fuzz side of the Zeus serves up features culled from the Fuzz God II, including gain doubling and treble boost switches, while the suboctave utilises gnarly analogue tracking.

Octave and fuzz mix knobs adjust the impact of the individually switchable effects, while sputter and fuzz adjust the tone - there are also internal controls for fuzz and octave master volume.

The Zeus is available now for £249 - head over to Red Witch for more.