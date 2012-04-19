Red Hot Chili Peppers releasing classic covers EP, We Salute You

For those who have made awesome music, the Chili Peppers salute you. © Sayre Berman/Corbis

Fresh from their induction last Saturday into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are honoring fellow inductees on the upcoming EP, We Salute You.

To be released digitally on 1 May via Warner Bros. Records, We Salute You sees the Chilis covering six artists and bands that have influenced them musically: The Ramones, Iggy & The Stooges, Neil Young, David Bowie, The Beach Boys, and Dion And The Belmonts.

Five of the six tracks have never been available digitally. A Teenager In Love (Dion And The Belmonts) was released as an international maxi-single; Havana Affair (The Ramones) was issued as a seven-inch single and featured on the compilation We're A Happy Family: A Tribute To The Ramones; Search & Destroy (Iggy & The Stooges) has only appeared on a now out-of-print maxi-CD; I Get Around (The Beach Boys) was first played during Brian Wilson's 2005 MusiCares induction speech; and Suffragette City (David Bowie) was previously only available as a B-side to the band's single Aeroplane.

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (Neil Young) was recorded live during Red Hot Chili Peppers' current tour supporting their recent album, I'm With You.

We Salute You will also be available on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' website.