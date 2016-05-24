Real Friends' Dave Knox on reviving pop-punk with The Home Inside My Head: "It really felt like we had something at stake"

“It sounds cliché to say,” begins Real Friends guitarist Dave Knox, “but that second record is always so important. We had that constantly in mind throughout this writing process.”

The Illinois pop-punk quintet are returning this summer with sophomore effort The Home Inside My Head, well aware of the high expectation following a 2014 debut that stormed their native charts. It was very much a case of sticking to their guns - after all, if it ain’t broke…

“We didn’t do too much differently,” continues Dave, calling from home not long before their return to UK shores for this year’s Slam Dunk festivities. “The way we write is usually Kyle [Fasel, bass] and I, or me and our other guitarist Eric [Haines], sat down demoing out songs. This time, I guess the main difference was we were writing on tour, which we’d never done before.

“It really felt like we had something at stake; I really wanted to top our last record and write the catchiest parts I could - things people would react to, things that could be conveyed to everyone.”

Any fears were soon eradicated by the overwhelming response to early singles Mess and Scared To Be Alone. If you’re looking for second-album syndrome, don’t expect to find it here.

“There’s always a sense of nervousness when putting out new music,” Dave shrugs. “But when we did, it all just went away; the reaction’s been so positive, right off the bat… which has given us a great sense of confidence. We think everyone’s gonna be really happy and excited about it.”