PRS unveils DGT Standard guitar – new UK model

PRESS RELEASE: Paul Reed Smith's DGT David Grissom signature model has long been well-regarded by players who love its combination of feel and tone.

Now the company has launched the DGT Standard, a limited edition, all-mahogany version of Grissom's original, with models soon to arrive in the UK.

The motivating factor behind the DGT Standard was to create a guitar that, in Grissom's words had, "the sonic character of an all-mahogany guitar… more focussed in the mids… with a nice chime and growl as well."

The construction of the DGT Standard is in keeping with Grissom's first-ever PRS, an all-mahogany Seafoam Green Standard purchased in 1985. And his new guitar retains the features of the original DGT - special DGT neck carve, DGT humbuckers, push/pull tone control with three-way toggle switch, PRS Phase III locking tuners with faux bone buttons and PRS tremolo.

In addition, the DGT Standard is offered in a choice of nine finishes - Antique White, Black, Faded Cherry, Frost Blue Metallic, Green Burst, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Natural, Powder Blue and Seafoam Green.

The PRS DGT Standard will carry a recommended retail price from around £2495.

