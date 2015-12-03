PRS celebrates 20th Anniversary of Private Stock program with £8k guitar model

It's been anniversaries a go-go lately for PRS - this year celebrated 30 years of Paul Reed Smith's guitars, while next year marks two decades of the company's ultra-high-end Private Stock models, commemorated with an all-new guitar.

Just 40 of the 20th Anniversary Private Stock guitars will be built, with features that recall Howard Leese's Golden Eagle model.

Mr Smith has engaged pinpoint precision with this new model, spec'ing modified body dimensions - with a 1/16" thinner top and 1/8" thicker back than normal PRS Custom bodies - plus a 24.6" scale length and hand-selected East Coast curly maple tops from two of the best batches of maple in PRS history.

Pickup-wise, the 20th Anniversary model is packing two narrow 408 treble and bass, as well as a Narrowfield in the middle position.

Full specifications

Deep, wide-curl curly maple top

African ribbon mahogany back

22 fret, 24.6" scale length 'Pattern' mahogany neck

Madagascar rosewood fingerboard with curly maple binding

Crushed abalone birds with mother of pearl outlines

Madagascar rosewood headstock veneer with curly maple binding and crushed abalone Private Stock Eagle with mother of pearl outlines and mother of pearl "20th Anniversary" banner

Madagascar rosewood truss rod cover

Phase III locking tuners with gold anodized buttons

Private Stock Gen 3 tremolo with locking saddles, hybrid hardware

Narrow 408 treble and bass pickups with Narrowfield middle pickup

Volume, tone, and 5-way blade pickup switch

The PRS Private Stock 20th Anniversary will cost £8,299/€11,950, and comes with a Private Stock case with 20th Anniversary logo - PRS Guitars has more.