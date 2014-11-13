PRS 30th anniversary models announced

Image 1 of 4 PRS 30th Anniversary Private Stock Image 2 of 4 PRS 30th Anniversary Custom 24 Image 3 of 4 PRS 30th Anniversary Custom S2 Image 4 of 4 PRS 30th Anniversary Custom 24 SE

PRS like their special edition models, and for the company's 30th anniversary it's pushing the boat out for the Custom 24 with four models and an online documentary looking back on its story so far.

First up is the Private Stock 30th Anniversary Custom 24. A very limited run of 60 guitars. It boasts paua 30th Anniversary birds inlay the Madagascar rosewood neck and headstock with mother of pearl outlines and engraved 30th anniversary banner.

Pickups are a choice of 85/15 or 58/15 with three way selector. push/pull tone controls (with the tone control activating a sweet switch) and finish options are Royal Blue, Scarlet Red and Vintage Yellow (pictured).

Meanwhile, the standard Custom 24 is available in 18 different finishes (including Violet, pictured) and offers 85/15 pickups, five-way selector, mother of pearl 30th anniversary birds and a special truss rod cover. Artist Package options are also available; see PRS site for more.

The S2 30th anniversary Custom 24 (shown here in Tri-Colour Sunburst, with seven other finish options available) continues the expansion of the 2013 S2 workhorse range. Pickups are S2 #7s and three-way selector with push/pull tone control.

The SE model has anniversary inlays with a Wide Thin neck profile, SE humbuckers and a push/pull three-way selector. There's three finishes; Amethyst, Chestnut (pictured) and Vintage Sunburst.

And while you're pondering that brace of Custom 24s, check out this new documentary looking back on 30 years of guitar building with Paul Reed Smith.