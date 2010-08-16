PRS 22 Semi-Hollow gets UK release

Only 24 will be available in the UK

PRESS RELEASE: UK PRS Guitars distributor Headline Music Ltd has announced the arrival of the stunning PRS 22 Semi-Hollow Ltd.

One of the most striking examples in the current PRS line-up, the new guitar (which is limited to 300 pieces worldwide and just 24 for the UK) is designed for open, classic tone and its lightweight construction makes for excellent playability.

The 22 Semi-Hollow Ltd's spec is in keeping with its sumptuous looks; mahogany body with carved '10-Top', modern classic PRS 57/08 humbuckers, Wide Fat neck carve, rosewood fingerboard with 'Old School' abalone birds inlays and PRS tremolo make for a truly tempting combination.

The PRS 22 Semi-Hollow Ltd carries a retail price of £3795