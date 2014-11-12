Pete Kennedy talks Teles, Chet and rare Gibsons

As one half of folk-pop duo The Kennedys and sideman to country star Nanci Griffith, Pete Kennedy is a stellar guitarist whose playing is a blend of many facets of Americana, from bluegrass and Western swing through to country twang and Byrdsian jangle.

Read on to find out what it was like to get guitar lessons from heavyweights such as Chet Atkins, and why Telecaster players have to be really good...

American husband-and-wife duo Pete and Maura Kennedy have been making ethereal folk-pop music together since the mid-1990s, although both have devoted their adult lives to performing and recording music across a stylistically diverse array of genres.

Upstate New Yorker Maura, and Pete - who hails from the Washington DC suburbs - first met in Austin, Texas in 1992 while Pete was playing guitar in country singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith’s band. Pete takes up the narrative:

"[My wife and I] loved Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison and The Everly Brothers, and we were both nerds who would read the liner notes very, very carefully"

“Maura and I met at a place called the Continental Club, on the south side of Austin, Texas. It’s like a roots music, rockabilly kind of joint. I was playing, and we sat down and started talking about music and we both loved a lot of the same music, what’s called Americana now, although the term wasn’t applied then.

"But we loved Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison and The Everly Brothers, and we were both nerds who would read the liner notes very, very carefully. So I would know that Hank Garland played the intro to this or that song and stuff like that, and we both were very excited about that kind of stuff.

“So the very next day there was what they call a ‘guitar pull’. They have a thing called a tractor pull in Texas, where tractors pull heavy loads. So when songwriters get together and play songs, they call it a guitar pull.

"So we went to a guitar pull and we started singing together and playing, and we realised that the chemistry was all, you know, in place, and so we wrote a song right away.

“We were in Austin, Texas, and I went up to Telluride, Colorado, and it’s 1,000 miles away. It’s way up high in the Rockies, 10,000 feet, and I played a show with Nanci Griffith there.

"Nanci and Emmylou Harris were singing and it was great, but when the show was over, I wanted to get back together with Maura and I called her on the phone, and we decided that we would find an equidistant point between Austin and Telluride. We were each going to drive there solo and we would meet there.

“It turns out that Lubbock, Texas was exactly 500 miles from each of us, and that was the home of Waylon Jennings, Butch Hancock, Joe Ely, and most notable of all, Buddy Holly; and we’d just been talking about Buddy Holly, so we said, ‘Okay, this is what we’re going to do. We’re each going to drive 500 miles and we’ll meet at Buddy Holly’s grave in Lubbock, Texas’ and that’s what we did.

"Amazingly, we both actually did it. You’d think you would drive there and sit there for a couple of hours waiting and realise the other person was not that crazy!”

It was the beginning of a beautiful partnership that saw the couple begin to write music together, while Maura quickly landed the gig as a harmony singer in Griffith’s Blue Moon Orchestra backing band.