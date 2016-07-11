Peavey's 6505 Piranha Micro Head surfaces

The teeny-tiny 6505 Piranha was the talk of NAMM back in January, and Peavey's diminutive take on its flagship amp is now finally hitting stores.

Packing a 20-watt output and two channels (crunch and lead), the 6505 Piranha is a no-frills head that aims to capture the searing metal tones of its bigger brother.

A single 12AX7 and solid-state power amp provide the tones, while the rear of the amp houses a buffered effects loop and four-ohm speaker out. An aux in and headphone output are also onboard.

The whole package weighs in at an ultra-light 1.5kg, but the asking price is even more impressive, at a mere £180.

If that sounds at all fishy, check out our video demo from the NAMM floor above for evidence of this amp's deluge of gain. Expect a review very soon…