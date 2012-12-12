Paul McCartney to join ex-Nirvana members on stage for benefit gig

Macca: probably not going to be playing Rape Me

Paul McCartney is to perform alongside Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic on stage in New York tonight at the 12.12.12 benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy.

McCartney has been working in secret with Grohl and Novoselic, as well as former Nirvana tour guitarist Pat Smear in preparation for the show. For Grohl and Novoselic, tonight will be the first time they've played together for 20 years, although the line-up look set to play a new jointly-penned song rather than a set of Nirvana classics as interpreted by Macca.

"I didn't really know who they were," commented McCartney. "They are saying how good it is to be back together. I said: 'Whoa? You guys haven't played together for all that time?' And somebody whispered to me: 'That's Nirvana. You're Kurt.' I couldn't believe it."

The group will join The Rolling Stones, The Who, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton and many more big names at Madison Square Garden for the 12. 12. 12. Concert, which is being broadcast from 7.30pm ET tonight.

