Paul McCartney Performs Wings Hits With Africa Express

Paul McCartney joined Damon Albarn's Africa Express for a gig in London last night.

After playing bass on Rokia Traore's 'Dounia' alongside Led Zep's John Paul Jones, Macca went on to perform Wings songs 'Coming Up' and 'Goodnight Tonight' with a group of British and African musicians including Albarn, Tony Allen, Bassekou Kouyate and Super Furry Animals front man Gruff Rhys.

Albarn has been touring the with Africa Express in a specially chartered train, which has seen the collective play across the UK before finishing the tour in London with last night's five hour gig.

McCartney travelled to London via Eurostar hours after being presented with the Legion Of Honour by French president Francois Hollande. He took to the stage with an eye-catching customised Gibson Les Paul decorated with waving figures.