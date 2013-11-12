Paul McCartney and Brian May redesign Pudsey Bear

Paul McCartney and Brian May are among the famous faces who have designed Pudsey Bears which are to be auctioned to raise funds for this year's Children In Need.

The Very Important Pudsey Collection features bears designed by ten iconic British names, including Gary Barlow, One Direction, Coldplay, Joanna Lumley, Dame Helen Mirren, Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Dame Judi Dench, Brian May and Terry Wogan.

Currently on display at St Pancras train station ahead of the live TV appeal on November 15, the bears are being auctioned on eBay, with proceeds going to the BBC's long-running children's charity.

"We are truly privileged that these national treasures have redesigned Pudsey for this incredible collection," says BBC Children In Need director of marketing and fundraising Sarah Monteith. " Sir Paul McCartney's creativity has given his Bear wonderful character and personality, and you can't help but smile when you see it. We hope the public will get bidding to give these Bears a home and to help change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people right here in the UK."

For more information, visit the official Children In Need website.