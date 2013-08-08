Pat Bruders' seven greatest bass players of all time

“I love pioneers. Just some guy doing the job? For me that is OK, but you’re not really doing what you’re supposed to do.”

Yep, when it comes to bass players Pat Bruders sets the bar pretty high. The fearsome four-stringer, who earned his stripes with death metallers Goatwhore before replacing Rex Brown in the Phil Anselmo-fronted Down, is adamant that a bassist should not sit in the back holding down the groove. No, they should do that and so much more.

“Everybody has to bring something to the table,” he says. "As a bass player you should write riffs. You can be just as much a part of that as a bass player as anybody else. You can’t have any passengers, you have to do your job but be part of the band too. It’s important to be heard.”

With such lofty expectations of the bass player’s role, we laid down the gauntlet and asked Pat to pick out his definitive, greatest bassists of all time...