Palmer launches Bass Pocket Amp pedal and preamp

Doing for bassists what the original Pocket Amp did for guitarists, Palmer's Bass Pocket Amp provides a compact DI for recording, playing live and practising.

As well as three cab options (flat, modern, vintage) and three drive modes (fuzz, overdrive, clean), the Bass Pocket Amp serves up eight controls for adjusting tone: bass, mid freq/level, highs, drive, blend, saturate and volume.

An XLR DI output (pre- or post-sims and effects) and standard 1/4" with ground lift mean the BPA can plug straight into a mixing desk or interface, while a headphone output and aux in provide plenty of practice potential, too.

The pedal's footswitch can be set to mute or bypass the signal, allowing for silent tuning via a bass thru jack, and external effects can be added using the FX insert TRS jack - the unit is powered by a standard 9V power supply or battery, and supports passive and active basses alike thanks to a pad switch on the input.

Price is yet to be confirmed for this one, but it's expected to hit stores in Q2 2016. That means very soon, basically.