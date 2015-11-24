Oz Noy talks technique, tours and Two-Rock

With enough accolades to stun a moderate-sized ox, Oz Noy is taking the blues and jazz guitar world by storm. We talk to him about touch, tone, technique and the rig he needs to pound out his fusion message to the world.

Every now and then, you come across a guitarist who has the full deck of virtues: a player who has great feel, but articulates assertively and precisely; who has great creativity, but also the theoretical grasp to give structure and clarity to improvisations. They’re rare, but Oz Noy is such a one.

Born in Israel, Oz moved to New York in 1996 and immediately started turning heads. Pretty soon, he’d notched up a rack of critically acclaimed albums, including his debut Oz Live!, which was recorded at New York’s legendary Bitter End.

Subsequent releases included the Twisted Blues series, which featured Oz’s unique cocktail of bebop and blues. Since then, he’s toured the world, become recognised as one of the guitar’s rising stars, and been hailed as a virtuoso by all who hear him play.

We caught up with him just as another live album hit the shelves - with a jazz-fusion power trio comprising Dave Weckl on drums and Etienne Mbappe on bass, recorded during a recent tour of Japan. But let’s start at the beginning: we asked Oz about his early influences - who first inspired him to pick up the instrument?

“When I started, it was The Beatles, but then my brother started to bring jazz home, so I began to listen. There was some John McLaughlin, some Joe Pass - stuff like that, from what I remember. As I got a little older, I was into Pat Metheny, who was a big influence in terms of everything he did, and then all the modern jazz guys like Scofield, Stern and Bill Frisell.

“I was listening to rock also: people like Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jeff Beck and Eric Johnson. Some of the rock guys, the shredders, had a really big influence on me at the same time, and so it wasn’t only jazz - it was both things together.”

If you had to name three breakthrough moments in your development as a guitarist, what would they be?

“The one major moment in my life that made the biggest impact on me was seeing the Pat Metheny Group in Israel in the 80s when the Still Life (Talking) record came out. I saw him playing with a group and then I saw him in a small club playing with a trio.

“He really opened up the sound of the guitar in jazz. He’s just incredible. Believe it or not, the thing that I like the most about him is his solo playing. When he plays solo guitar, to me that’s untouchable.

“At the same time, Chick Corea’s Elektric Band record came out, which had Scott Henderson on it, and I kind of got turned on to Allan Holdsworth as well. That era was a big influence on me and, just a little after that, I met a teacher in Israel who used to be the piano player Barry Harris’s bassist. He got me heavily into bebop: Charlie Parker, Wes Montgomery and all that kind of stuff.”