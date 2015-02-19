Origin Effects unveils limited-edition Cali76 Germanium pedals

Image 1 of 2 Cali76 Germanium Parallel / Boost Image 2 of 2 Cali76 Germanium

Following the success of its Cali76 and SlideRig FET compressors, Origin Effects has launched two limited-edition Cali76 pedals with NOS germanium transistor output stages: the Cali76 Germanium and Cali76 Germanium Parallel / Boost.

The addition of germanium transistors provides a new take on the Cali76's UREI 1176-aping studio-grade compression, while still packing the same tonally transparent compression for vocals, acoustic guitars, piano and drums.

Both pedals deliver harmonic-laden overdrive when pushed, while a variable headroom control allows you to dial in the break-up level; in addition, the Parallel / Boost features the wide-band solo boost and dry signal level control from 2014's limited-edition Cali76-TX-P pedals.

The Origin Effects Cali76 Germanium is £339 ($464/€435) and Cali76 Germanium Parallel / Boost is £439 ($599/€555); both are limited to 100 units each, and will ship in March 2015. For more info, check out the Origin Effects website.