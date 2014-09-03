Orange launches beginner-friendly Guitar Pack
Orange Guitar Pack
It's best known for its brightly coloured amps, but Orange is dipping its toe in the all-in-one guitar pack waters with the appropriately titled Orange Guitar Pack, which features an Orange guitar, Orange Crush PiX 12L combo, gigbag, headstock tuner, guitar lead, strap and picks.
The Orange guitar features a Nato body, maple neck and rosewood fretboard, plus a pair of medium-to-high-output humbuckers and tune-o-matic bridge. You get a choice of three finishes, too: orange (of course), black and white.
Built to Orange's typical high standards, the Crush PiX 12L is a rugged practice amp, which offers a range of tones courtesy of a three-band EQ, overdrive and headphone out.
As well as the padded Orange gigbag, cable, headstock tuner, strap and six plectrums, an Orange Music Education Rock Guitar beginner course is also included, with access to 10 video tutorial lessons and backing tracks.
The new Orange Guitar Pack will be available from October 2014 (just in time for Christmas!), with an RRP of £229. Check out our gallery for more pictures, and see the Orange website for more info.
Orange guitar
This is the Orange guitar, in - funnily enough - orange, with white headstock.
Orange Crush PiX 12L
The Crush PiX 12L combo is ideal for bedroom practice, thanks to its headphone output.
Orange cable
Orange has included everything a budding guitarist could need, including a cable…
Orange headstock tuner
…Plus a headstock tuner in - you guessed it - orange.
Orange gigbag
You also get a gigbag to protect the guitar…
Orange strap
…And a strap for it, too (arm not included).
Orange picks
Finally, a sextet of Orange picks rounds off the package.