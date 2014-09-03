Orange launches beginner-friendly Guitar Pack

It's best known for its brightly coloured amps, but Orange is dipping its toe in the all-in-one guitar pack waters with the appropriately titled Orange Guitar Pack, which features an Orange guitar, Orange Crush PiX 12L combo, gigbag, headstock tuner, guitar lead, strap and picks.

The Orange guitar features a Nato body, maple neck and rosewood fretboard, plus a pair of medium-to-high-output humbuckers and tune-o-matic bridge. You get a choice of three finishes, too: orange (of course), black and white.

Built to Orange's typical high standards, the Crush PiX 12L is a rugged practice amp, which offers a range of tones courtesy of a three-band EQ, overdrive and headphone out.

As well as the padded Orange gigbag, cable, headstock tuner, strap and six plectrums, an Orange Music Education Rock Guitar beginner course is also included, with access to 10 video tutorial lessons and backing tracks.

The new Orange Guitar Pack will be available from October 2014 (just in time for Christmas!), with an RRP of £229. Check out our gallery for more pictures, and see the Orange website for more info.