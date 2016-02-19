On the radar: Good Tiger

Pan-Atlantic progsters Good Tiger formed from the ashes of The Safety Fire when guitarists Jo Ardilles and Dez Nagle joined up with ex-Tesseract vocalist Elliot Coleman.

"The Safety Fire was formed from a group of friends, so I didn't really know anything different," explains Dez. "Again, I wanted to be in a band with people I was friends with first, and I was lucky enough to be able to form one with the people I most wanted."

It's trying to keep it powerful and balanced, while still having fun ourselves

With the band split across the US and UK, sessions for debut album A Head Full Of Midnight have shot Dez's body clock, but the results have been worth it.

"I feel that these songs are more direct," says Dez. "That people could hear them at a show and walk in and understand what was going on. It's trying to keep it powerful and balanced, while still having fun ourselves."

'Birds on a wire

If that's the brief, they've nailed it. Both Dez and Jo's interwoven guitar styles - powered by mouth-watering custom Wirebird electrics and Axe-Fx - and Elliot's acrobatic melodic vocals have found a happy home together.

Now the accolades are pouring in - with no less than Periphery's Misha Mansoor tipping us off about the new project.

"Misha's been extremely supportive of the band," confirms Dez. "I know he's always wanted Elliot to be in a band that gave him this platform. Now, I'm just very excited for everyone else to hear the album!"