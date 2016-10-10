Of Mice & Men: the 10 records that changed our lives

It’s been a rollercoaster few years for Orange County metalcore quintet Of Mice & Men. From decimating the largest European venues with Linkin Park in 2014 to their more recent ventures with Slipknot and Marilyn Manson on home soil, their touring schedule has read like what most metal groups can only dream about.

They’ve emerged as frontrunners in the next wave of bands to shape heavy music, and if you’re lucky enough to catch them on their current European tour, you’ll see exactly why.

Guitarists Alan Ashby and Phil Manansala check in with MusicRadar…

We just came off the most metal tour of all time with Slipknot and Marilyn Manson

“All of the Slipknot guys were super-nice. There was a huge family-orientated vibe because a lot of the guys are married, they take their wives and kids on tour. It’s a lot more of a relaxed atmosphere than the crazy backstage shit you’d expect from us and those bands!”

“Slipknot is a machine,” agrees Phil.

“They have a jam room where they are continuously playing – they’ll run through things a few times before the set. The dedication they have is insane, learning how to nail all those parts without a click – most metal bands use one. You literally don’t know how fast some parts are going to be night after night.

“What I love about them is that the show goes on no matter what. Behind the masks, they’re probably yelling a lot of vulgar words, but the show always comes first. And that doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Nobody is perfect in this world; we need to practise as much as we possibly could to be at a level where we could play with these… there’s a lot of learning. If you’re not willing to learn and change your ways, you’ll get left in the dust, because there are other people that want it more than you.”

On the current Euro run, both guitarists are favouring their signature guitars – Alan’s ESP AA-600 and Phil’s custom Ibanez, which is set for official release in the near-future.

As for amps, Alan highlights an incident that resulted in the pair turning their backs on analogue for digital technology…

“I have my guitars going into a Fractal Axe-Fx, with a Marshall preamp. I had a bad experience once while we were touring South America with A Day To Remember,” he explains.

I had to rent a tube head, which blew up during the show!

“Now I can just take it on the plane as a carry-on; it’s really easy, and most importantly, sounds good. From massive arenas we’ve done with Linkin Park to the 3,000-capacity academies, it’s just always been so reliable.”

Here, the guitarists talk us through the 10 albums that changed their lives…

Of Mice & Men tour Europe in October:

11 October - Trabendo Paris

12 October - Ronda Utrecht

13 October - Live Music Hall Cologne

15 October - Batschkapp Frankfur t

16 October - Kesselhaus Munich

17 October - LKA Longhorn LKA Longhorn

19 October - Kofmehl Solothurn

20 October - Arena Vienna

21 October - Taubchenthal Leipzig

23 October - Columbia Theater Berlin

24 October - Grosse Freiheit 36 Hamburg

25 October - Trix Antwerp

