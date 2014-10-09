Noel Fielding's 10 golden rules of musical comedy

"You have to rehearse the songs. We did a lot of gigs as a band. We did one a year back in Santa Monica.

"It was a thing with all musical comedy bands, Tenacious D were headlining and we did it as the Boosh. It's a different thing, it's hard to come out of comedy and into music.

"Frank Zappa was always going on about whether music could be funny and do jokes belong in music. It's a tricky thing to get right.

"The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band did it really well. Their albums were like concept albums and the music held it together really well. It was funny as well but I wouldn't say it was a comedy album, you could listen to it like a music album and not get bored of it.

"With comedy albums a lot of the time you listen to it twice and then you're over it, the novelty has gone.

You can sometimes do a straight song but the outfit you're wearing or the situation is funny. For us it was appropriate to do a Rick James '80s funk song, but Love Games is a really good song as well, so that one works for it to be sung quite straight.

"If you like the Boosh then you'd hear that song and think of Howard doing the falsetto bit and it'd be quite funny but the song itself is good.

"We try to make the lyrics funny but not jokey, that is the key. Once the surprise has gone from a joke the next time you hear it you sigh and go, 'Yeah, I'm a bit sick of that.' In the Old Gregg song on the album that we never released there was a thing about being an underwater Fritzl.

"There was a line where Old Gregg has Howard in his cave and Howard says somebody will come and rescue him and he says back, 'They called off the search way back in June.'

"He's saying it's so bleak that the police have called off the search long ago, it's funny but it's not funny as a sentence that you'd get sick of. It sounds fine in a song but the notion of it is so dark that no one is looking for you. Howard is holding onto hope but nah mate, you're here forever."