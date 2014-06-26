Newton Faulkner: improve your acoustic guitar and songwriting technique

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: There have been few acoustic guitar players in the last decade that have combined chart success and jaw-dropping technique as successfully as Newton Faulkner.

His unique take on the percussive acoustic style has formed the foundation for four top ten albums (most recently 2013’s Studio Zoo) and inspired a raft of new generation players.

Here are eight tips from the man himself on building your technique, snatching songwriting inspiration and, err, the importance of manicures…

Push yourself

Mastering a tricky track by a different guitarist can improve your technique, but you can also develop by challenging yourself within your own writing.

“I don’t have that much time to learn other people’s stuff, but when I’m writing I write stuff that I can’t play, which kind of satisfies that bit of my brain. The bit of my brain that wants to push itself further and further is getting the opportunity to do that without having to learn other people’s songs… I purposely attack weak areas of my technique so that I have to work on them to play perfectly live.”