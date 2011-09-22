New Stevie Ray Vaughan bio documents final years

Writer Craig Hopkins has spent over 20 years researching and documenting the life of the late Texas blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan. His book, Stevie Ray Vaughan - Day After Day, Night After Night: His Early Years 1952-1982, is widely regarded as the definitive SRV bio.

Coming this November is the follow-up, Stevie Ray Vaughan - Day After Day, Night After Night: His Final Years 1983-1990, which chronicles the recording career of Stevie Ray Vaughan And Double Trouble, from their stunning major debut, Texas Flood, to the band's rise to global stardom and right on through to the tragic helicopter crash that took Stevie Ray's life in 1990.

Like the first installment, which included details about every known performance (even some setlists), broadcast information, along with interviews with family, friends, bandmates and others close to Stevie, the new bio is chock full of photos, quotes and memorabilia. And just to keep it authentic, the foreward is written by Billy Gibbons, a man who knows a thing or two about Texas blues.

Should you want to pick up either book, you can do so here. To learn more about the material and Stevie Ray Vaughan, check out the above video in which Craig Hopkins discusses the late, great bluesman.

Source: Gibson.com.