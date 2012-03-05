New Slash single You're A Lie, exclusive premiere

And so the first material from Slash's second solo album is unveiled...

Monday 5 March 2012 sees Slash premiere You're A Lie, the lead single from the iconic, Grammy-winning rock guitarist's forthcoming second studio album, Apocalyptic Love featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. Listen to it here:

In the UK, Apocalyptic Love - featuring Slash and his bandmates Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums) and Todd Kerns (bass) - will be released on 21 May in exclusive Classic Rock Fan Pack form, providing a unique collectable package containing the studio album with bonus tracks alongside a specially created magazine with unseen behind-the-scenes content put together by Classic Rock.

The Fan Pack format will also come with free gifts including a pin badge and artwork poster and will be available to buy via more than 2000 retail outlets on newsstands nationally as well as the traditional high street and online music retailer.

The Classic Rock Fan Pack is available for pre-order now here. Roadrunner Records will simultaneously release the record digitally. The standard physical release of the Slash album will follow through Roadrunner Records on 18 June 2012.

Apocalyptic Love tracklisting

The full tracklisting for Apocalyptic Love is as follows. All the songs were written together by Slash and Myles Kennedy.

1) Apocalyptic Love

2) One Last Thrill

3) Standing In The Sun

4) You're A Lie

5) No More Heroes

6) Halo

7) We Will Roam

8) Anastasia

9) Not For Me

10) Bad Rain

11) Hard & Fast

12) Far And Away

13) Shots Fired

In the UK the Classic Rock Fan Pack release will also feature two extra exclusive bonus tracks:

14) Carolina

15) Crazy Life

Slash is also now confirmed for the UK's Download festival, which takes place on the weekend of the 8-10 June 2012. For more information and tickets please visit www.downloadfestival.co.uk.